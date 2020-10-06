National

Watch | COVID-19: Guidelines for exhibition of films

The Hindu Net Desk 06 October 2020 17:31 IST
Updated: 06 October 2020 17:31 IST

A video on the Standard Operating Procedures for exhibition of films

Cinemas will open their doors on October 15 after more than six months. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued a set of guidelines. Occupancy shall not be more than 50% of total seating capacity, and every alternate seat has to be kept vacant so as to ensure adequate physical distancing at all times.

