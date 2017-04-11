GSTN data will be totally secure, says CEO Prakash Kumar

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), a company set up to provide IT infrastructure and services to the Central and State Governments, tax payers and other stakeholders for implementation of the GST, will have a completely foolproof security protection of its data and tax-related information with total stability and backup facility, according to GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar.

Mr Kumar said only the tax payer and the concerned assessing officer would have access to information submitted to the GSTN portal by tax payers post GST. Speaking at a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, Mr Kumar said even functionaries of GSTN would not have any access to tax-related information of tax payers after GST is enforced and that tax payers should rest assured on the front of data protection. “Such has been the arrangement made in GSTN for protection of data security with best available tools and technologies of the time and that no leakage or even tampering is almost impossible on data and information submitted to GSTN portal”, he said.

"Security of your data is of prime importance because in the invoice, the item cost is also included. We are cognisant of the fact that if your competitor comes to know of it, it will be a big setback for you. So all the information which will come to us, it is always in encrypted mode and the best possible security systems we have provided from the perimeter to inside," he added.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had raised concerns over GSTN's shareholding pattern and that it might compromise data security. According to GSTN website, GSTN is non-Government, private limited company. "The Government of India holds 24.5% equity in GSTN and all States of the Indian Union, including NCT of Delhi and Puducherry, and the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers (EC), together hold another 24.5%. Balance 51% equity is with non-Government financial institutions," the website stated.

Mr. Kumar said GSTN will, by mid-May, complete training of 60,000 central and state officers to prepare them for the new IT backbone for GST. He said 75.28% of the existing Value Added Tax (VAT) assessees have migrated to the GSTN portal, adding that 31.5% of service tax assessees have enrolled so far. Until recently, 56.5 lakh out of an estimated 80 lakh excise, service tax and VAT assessees across the country have enrolled themselves with the GSTN portal, said Mr. Kumar, adding that in a state like Karnataka, 92.9% of tax payers have already registered with the portal and all other states including Union Territories are making good progress for seeking registration.

The portal will be able to handle around 300 crore invoices per month which will be generated under the GST regime. Gopal Jiwarajka, President, PHD Chamber, sought security of data protection of tax payers and any compromise on that would prove counter-productive and defeat the purpose of the paperless taxation.