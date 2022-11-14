GST Tribunal should be completely paperless: Supreme Court to Centre

November 14, 2022 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to take the necessary steps to make e-filing universal in three months.

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Monday , November 14, 2022, insisted that the Centre should strictly follow the e-filing mode while pursuing revenue litigation in High Courts and specialised fora like CESTAT, ITAT and especially GST Tribunal.

“GST Tribunal should be completely paperless,” Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Centre.

The court said revenue litigation, with voluminous records, should not be swamped in paper. “The Union of India must take expeditious steps so that filing of matters and appeals in the High Courts and revenue tribunals like CESTAT and ITAT should be on e-filing mode,” the Bench noted.

The court said the government should take the necessary steps to make e-filing universal in three months.

The judiciary’s embrace of technology, including virtual hearings, live-streaming and e-filing, is seen as a sure step towards paperless, open courts. The move, which was borne out of the necessity of keeping courts functional during the pandemic, has now almost become a permanent feature in day-to-day functioning.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that an online RTI portal would be launched in the Supreme Court next week.

