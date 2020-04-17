GST fraud case: SC says bail to accused only after probe

The Supreme Court on Thursday did not grant immediate bail to GST fraud case accused Sandeep Goyal even as it directed the investigation into the case to be completed in three months.

Mr. Goyal is accused of creating about 555 fake firms across the country to evade GST payments. The firms were used to issue invoices to the tune of ₹74 crore. The Rajasthan High Court had denied him bail in the case in February.

A Bench led by Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar recorded in the order that Mr. Goyal should be released on bail if the probe into the case is not completed in three months.

On the other hand, if the investigation is completed, a report shall be filed before the court concerned.

“In case, the investigation is completed and the report is filed within three months from today, it is open for the petitioner to move the trial court for bail, if he so chooses. If such an application is filed, the same shall be considered on its own merits by the trial court,” the order said.

The Centre, through Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj, submitted that the investigation was still pending. He submitted that more fake firms created by the petitioner are being detected, and so, this is not the right time for allowing him bail.

Mr. Goyal has been behind bars for over a year. The maximum punishment in case he is found guilty is five years.