ADVERTISEMENT

GST fraud case: ED searches 25 locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka

June 05, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

According to the police charge-sheet, fake invoices of over ₹1,102 crore involving evasion of GST to the tune of ₹122 crore, using 461 bogus firms, were issued

The Hindu Bureau

As alleged, fake GST firms were floated on the basis of forged documents and the entities were used for providing bogus Input Tax Credit. File.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 25 locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with an alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case.

The searches were conducted in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhidham, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), in the case allegedly involving Mohammad Ejaj Bomar and others. As alleged, fake GST firms were floated on the basis of forged documents and the entities were used for providing bogus Input Tax Credit.

According to the police charge-sheet, fake invoices of over ₹1,102 crore involving evasion of GST to the tune of ₹122 crore, using 461 bogus firms, were issued. The accused persons changed the mobile numbers linked to the Aadhaar cards of several persons, promising them financial assistance under some government scheme, and later on used their credentials to get Permanent Account Numbers, and then GST registrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These fake entities were passing on Input Tax Credit to beneficiaries by generating fake invoices on commission basis. “Payments for these fake invoices are made through banking channels and later on the amount is settled in cash between operator of the fake entities and the beneficiaries,” it is alleged. The agency has seized ₹29 lakh in cash during the searches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US