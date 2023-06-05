GST fraud case: ED searches 25 locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka

June 05, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 25 locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with an alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case.

The searches were conducted in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhidham, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), in the case allegedly involving Mohammad Ejaj Bomar and others. As alleged, fake GST firms were floated on the basis of forged documents and the entities were used for providing bogus Input Tax Credit.

According to the police charge-sheet, fake invoices of over ₹1,102 crore involving evasion of GST to the tune of ₹122 crore, using 461 bogus firms, were issued. The accused persons changed the mobile numbers linked to the Aadhaar cards of several persons, promising them financial assistance under some government scheme, and later on used their credentials to get Permanent Account Numbers, and then GST registrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

These fake entities were passing on Input Tax Credit to beneficiaries by generating fake invoices on commission basis. “Payments for these fake invoices are made through banking channels and later on the amount is settled in cash between operator of the fake entities and the beneficiaries,” it is alleged. The agency has seized ₹29 lakh in cash during the searches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.