GST Council cuts tax rate on COVID-19 essentials

Council largely agrees to go ahead with GoM's recommendations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the press on the outcomes of the GST Council's meeting that discussed possible tax rate reductions for COVID-19 essentials, based on the recommendations of a Group of Ministers on Saturday.

Ms. Sitharaman said that this particular GST Council meeting was a single agenda meeting. In the last GST Council, a GoM was constituted and was given a time frame of ten days to recommendations, which was June 8. The report was submitted to us on June 6. Post-that, the GST secretariat and the Finance Ministry went through the suggestions.

The Minister said that the recommendations of the GST GoM on goods used for COVID-19 treatment was placed before the GST Council to discuss. “The GoM's recommendations have been accepted, with just three items on which further changes have been considered,” she said.

“The period of validity for these changes have also been slightly altered.”

“The GoM had recommended changes till August which has been extended to September 30 after discussions in the Council. Based on the advice and inputs from States, whether that date needs to be extended will be a call taken nearer to the time and the GIC will take the responsibility of eliciting responses, taking the political leadership’s inputs and take a view on whether that is to be extended beyond September.”

Ms. Sitharaman said, “Just three items on which the rates recommended by GoM were at one level, after discussions in the Council, we have brought in changes.”

1. For electric furnaces used in crematoriums, the GoM had recommended 12%, we have brought it down further to 5%.

2. For temperature checking equipment, the GoM had recommended 18%, after discussions in the Council, we are bringing it down to 5%.

3. The third item - ambulances - GoM had recommended a 28% rate because its related to the automobile sector. However, after discussions, because of the crisis and as it is an enduring asset for hospitals, we thought even ambulances should be brought down. So the rate on ambulances has been brought down to 12%.

“It was felt that the GoM's recommendations have brought in substantial change - many items that were at 18% have been brought down to 5%, many items that were at 12% have been brought down to 5% again.. and there was a lot of substance in the recommendations made by the GoM.”

“And as a result, the Council largely agreed to go ahead with the GoM's recommendations, subject to these three slight tweaks. Largely, that's about today's GST Council decisions,” the FM said.

The list of items are broadly categorised under Medicines, which has five items in it; Oxygen, oxygen-related equipment and devices (six items); testing kits and machines related to testing (two items); and other COVID related relief materials like pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers and so on (five items).

The details of recommendations are given below:

S. No. Description Present GST Rate GST Rate recommended by GST Council A. Medicines 1 Tocilizumab 5% Nil 2 Amphotericin B 5% Nil 3 Anti-Coagulants like Heparin 12% 5% 4 Remdesivir 12% 5% 5 Any other drug recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Dept. of Pharma (DoP) for Covid treatment Applicable Rate 5% B. Oxygen, Oxygen generation equipment and related medical devices 1 Medical Grade Oxygen 12% 5% 2 Oxygen Concentrator/ Generator, including personal imports thereof 12% 5% 3 Ventilators 12% 5% 4 Ventilator masks / canula / helmet 12% 5% 5 BiPAP Machine 12% 5% 6 High flow nasal canula (HFNC) device 12% 5% C. Testing Kits and Machines 1 Covid Testing Kits 12% 5% 2 Specified Inflammatory Diagnostic Kits, namely D-Dimer, IL-6, Ferritin and LDH 12% 5% D. Other Covid-19 related relief material 1 Pulse Oximeters, incl personal imports thereof 12% 5% 2 Hand Sanitizer 18% 5% 3 Temperature check equipment 18% 5% 4 Gas/Electric/other furnaces for crematorium, including their installation, etc. 18% 5% 5 Ambulances 28% 12%

These rate reductions/exemptions shall remain in force up to 30 September 2021.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has said that the notifications to effect these new GST rates will be issued by tomorrow or day after.

"I don’t want to comment on what the Congress ministers said outside (about not being included in the GoM). In the Council, the three Congress ministers said that in future, at least you should consider having us in a GoM. AS much as I can say with confidence, the selection in the GoM is never made on a party basis nor is the exclusion," the Union Finance Minister said.

"There are several GoMs, several ministers are made members of GoM, in which all States are given representation in some GoM or another. Neither the inclusion, nor the exclusion happens on political party affiliations. It is a GST Council that includes Finance Ministers, some Deputy chief ministers and some other ministers," she asserted.

There will be no change in the 5% GST rate on vaccines. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj: "Vaccines have a GST of 5% and that will remain the same. When it was discussed, it was mentioned that the Centre is buying 75% of the vaccines and will remit the GST on it and 70% of the revenue on that will be shared with the States."

"Whatever the Centre is buying, it will pay GST on it, but when people are getting it free at government hospitals, it will have no GST impact on the people for vaccination."