GSLV-F10 fails to launch earth observation satellite into intended orbit

ISRO chairman K. Sivan announced that a "technical anomaly was observed in the cryogenic stage and the mission could not be accomplished." GSLV-F10 had lifted off successfully" from the spaceport, ISRO had earlier tweeted.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's GSLV-F10 rocket that blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, some 100 km from Chennai on Thursday, August 12, 2021 morning failed to launch earth observation satellite EOS-3 into the intended orbit.

The intended mission was to position EOS-03 in Geostationary orbit. The satellite was expected to provide near real-time imaging of large area of interest at frequent intervals, which could be used for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short-term events.