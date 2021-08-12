National

GSLV-F10 fails to launch earth observation satellite into intended orbit

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) at the launch pad ahead of its launch, in Sriharikota, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's GSLV-F10 rocket that blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, some 100 km from Chennai on Thursday, August 12, 2021 morning failed to launch earth observation satellite EOS-3 into the intended orbit.

ISRO chairman K. Sivan said that a "technical anomaly was observed in the cryogenic stage and the mission could not be accomplished."

The ISRO had earlier tweeted saying, "GSLV-F10 had lifted off successfully" from the spaceport.

The intended mission was to position EOS-03 in Geostationary orbit. The satellite was expected to provide near real-time imaging of large area of interest at frequent intervals, which could be used for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short-term events.


