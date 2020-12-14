National

GRSE-built stealth frigate launched in Kolkata

GRSE-built first Project 17A stealth frigate 'Himgiri' launched in Kolkata on December 14.   | Photo Credit: PTI

GRSE-built first Project 17A stealth frigate, an addition to the might of the Indian Navy, was launched in Kolkata on Monday, with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat asserting that Indian forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country’s frontiers.

He also said that the stealth frigate ‘Himgiri’, built by the PSU, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy’s defence preparedness.

After touching water, the state-of-the-art naval ship will undergo extensive trials before it is delivered to the Navy, a defence official said.

