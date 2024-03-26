Growing voices against proposed 70% quota in Jammu and Kashmir

March 26, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - SRINAGAR

A group of aspirants intend to challenge the move in High Court

There are growing voices against the Centre’s move to push reservation quota to 70% in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of recent announcements to have a separate 10% reservation for Paharis and other tribes and enhancement of OBCs (Other backward Classes) quota to 8%. “The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to increase ST reservation by 10% at the expense of open merit is a blatant disregard for meritocracy and fair opportunities. Slashing open merit to just 30% is a betrayal of 70% population. This isn’t appeasement, it’s murder,” said Sahil Parray, a Srinagar-based aspirant. He said the reservation was capped at 50%. “Now, under the guise of appeasement politics, they’re ruthlessly cutting our opportunities. It’s time to raise our voices against this injustice,” Mr. Parray said. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Amid protests in Jammu, Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Paharis in J&K’s ST list

Deepika Pushkar Nath, a prominent lawyer, said she was “appalled” by the decision of the administration to reduce the Open Merit (OM) category to a mere 30%. “This move undermines the struggles of OM [Open Merit] candidates who have endured decades of challenges. It’s imperative for the admin to streamline reservation system to ensure our youth don’t suffer further,” Ms. Nath said.

A group of aspirants told The Hindu that they were challenging the new quota in the High Court. “Increasing the reservation against a cap of 50% is a violation of already laid down rules. We intend to challenge it in the court,” the group leader said.

Parties mum

In an election year, no political parties opposed the move for the fear of losing their vote bank. However, Junaid Azim Mattu, a leader from the J&K Apni Party, expressed concern over the move.

“Pahari leaders are speaking up for Paharis. Gujjar leaders are speaking up for Gujjars. But who will speak for victims belonging to the Open Merit category — the suffocated political orphans in today’s circumstances? A cry for meritocracy has no political dividends?” Mr. Mattu said in a post on X.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration, earlier this month, amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 in the light of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 dated 15.12.2023, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Act, 2024, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Act, 2024 and recommendations of Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.