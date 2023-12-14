ADVERTISEMENT

Growing use of sanitary pads among rural women beneficiaries of PMBJP scheme

December 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Growth was earlier restricted to urban populations, says Health Minister; so far, over 47.87 crore subsidised pads sold under PMBJP’s Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins programme

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sanitary napkin use has grown significantly among rural women beneficiaries of a Union government scheme to provide easy and affordable access to menstrual health services, which offers pads at a subsidised rate of one per rupee.

Speaking about the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’s Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins programme, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 14 said, “The most encouraging trend that we have seen is that we have had an uptick in sanitary pads use in rural areas. This was previously restricted to urban population.”

So far, over 47.87 crore of the subsidised pads have been sold under the scheme at over 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, the Ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mandaviya noted that providing facilities to ensure women’s health was among the seven mandates of the Union government, including women’s empowerment, prosperity, and equal participation for women.

He said that the government was running a nutrition campaign with a focus on women’s health. “With the use of digital India, nutrition and all the problems of women and children are being tracked through IT portals,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US