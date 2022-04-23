Growing polarisation between two main communities disturbing: Karan Singh

Special Correspondent April 23, 2022 18:32 IST

It can only bring death and destruction in its wake, he says

File photo of former Rajya Sabha member and Congress veteran Karan Singh | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress veteran Karan Singh on Saturday said the growing polarisation between the two main communities witnessed recently was extremely disturbing. “We saw what havoc this polarisation caused decades ago resulting in the trifurcation of India. Under no circumstances can we afford polarisation to grow once again, as that can only bring death and destruction in its wake,” said Dr. Singh in a statement. Dr. Singh said any outstanding problems such as ‘hijab’, ‘azan’, ‘halal’ and ‘loudspeakers’ must be resolved peacefully between the two communities and should not be allowed to assume formidable dimensions. “Provocative speeches mostly from fringe elements on both sides only add to the atmosphere of confrontation and should be avoided. As Chairman of the Temple of Understanding India Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting inter–religious harmony, and on my own behalf, I appeal to all concerned to step back for a moment and re–orient their activities in a non–confrontational manner,” he said.



