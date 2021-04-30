The Delhi Police arrested seven persons from Delhi and Uttarakhand for allegedly manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections. They have already sold around 2,000 fake injections. The company Nector Herbs and Drugs at Kotdwar is being sealed.
Group sells over 2,000 fake injections
April 30, 2021 22:54 IST
