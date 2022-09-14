Group of 600 citizens expresses concerns over I-T surveys on NGOs, think-tanks

The signatories expressed their solidarity with “all of us” and termed the recent actions alarming and unfounded.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 14, 2022 12:46 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: istock/filmfoto

A group of 600 citizens, including retired civil servants, teachers, doctors and social workers, in a statement on September 13 expressed their concern over the recent Income Tax surveys conducted at the offices of think-tanks, NGOs and independent media organisations.

The signatories expressed their solidarity with “all of us” and termed the recent actions alarming and unfounded. “In the not-too-distant future they will come for us, each one of us. Not just for civil society. Or civil servants. Or any other group,” the statement said.

“That is why this statement is in solidarity with all of us. Even though the Income Tax raids are currently directed at only a few of us — those few who are working, despite daunting challenges, to keep not just the government, but also all of us awake and aware of our rights in a constitutional democracy,” it said.

The signatories said those facing the Income Tax Department’s actions were not “against the government”, but “for the nation”. The signatories included film-makers, writers, journalists, trade union leaders, human rights activists and students. Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department undertook surveys at the offices of think-tank Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam and the Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation.

