HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes the first woman IAF officer to get command appointment

The armed forces have opened up command appointments for women officers following a Supreme Court verdict.

March 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, who has been selected by the Indian Air Force to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. File

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, who has been selected by the Indian Air Force to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In the first command appointment for a woman officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has been selected to take over the command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector, the IAF said on Tuesday.

“Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the officer is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters,” the IAF said in a statement.

Group Captain Dhami was commissioned in 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2,800 hours of flying experience. A Qualified Flying Instructor, she has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

ALSO READ
Explained | Command postings for women officers in the Army

Congratulating the officer, Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd.), former Additional Director General of the think tank Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), said on Twitter, “Her younger brother was with us in CAPS, now an Assistant Professor in Imphal.”

The armed forces have opened up command appointments for women officers following a Supreme Court verdict. The Army recently conducted interviews and approved the first batch of women officers for command appointments.

Related stories

Related Topics

armed Forces

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.