Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

Pathankot (Punjab)

22 November 2021 09:11 IST

No casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment

A grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said on Monday, November 22, 2021.

However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said. Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.