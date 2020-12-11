NationalSrinagar 11 December 2020 10:10 IST
Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar
The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog
Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.
No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.
The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said.
