Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar

Security forces patrol at a congested locality in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Srinagar 11 December 2020 10:10 IST
Updated: 11 December 2020 10:10 IST

The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said.

