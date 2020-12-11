National

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar

Security forces patrol at a congested locality in Srinagar. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 10:11:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/grenade-attack-on-crpf-camp-in-srinagar/article33305061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY