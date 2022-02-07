Green bonds to have long tenure, says Centre

Fund will be used in infrastructure sector, says Economic Affairs Secretary

Asserting that the issuance of sovereign green bonds is part of the government’s overall borrowing programme, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth has said these rupee-denominated papers will have long tenure to suit the requirement of green infrastructure projects.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced that the government proposes to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilise resources for green infrastructure. “The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” she said. Mr. Seth said this was part of the overall borrowing for the next financial year.