Greatness of Krishna’s feet

The Cakatasura episode reveals the greatness of Lord Narayana’s feet, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Krishna was asleep in His cradle, with Yadava children keeping a watch over Him. To ward off evil from the baby, Nandagopa followed an ancient custom of placing an old cart beside His cradle. But Nandagopa did not know that the cart concealed the demon Cakatasura. Cakatasura was hoping to turn on Krishna’s cradle and crush Him to death.

Suddenly, Krishna started to cry, kicking His legs as babies do. His legs lengthened and kicked the cart, which broke into pieces. And that was the end of Cakatasura. Yasoda had not heard the baby's cries, but the sound of the cart breaking was like the sound of an earthquake of great magnitude. And Yasoda came to investigate what the matter was. Having killed Cakatasura, Krisha went back to sleep. So, when Yasoda arrived, Krishna was fast asleep. But the boys in the room told her about Krishna’s legs lengthening and kicking the cart. She refused to believe this account and stroking His feet, wondered how feet that were softer than lotus petals could have done such impossible things.

When Putana died, her true form was revealed, but there was no trace of Cakatasura. So the poet Narayana Bhattadri had a question about this incident. Where was Cakatasura’s body? And then Bhattadri realised the answer to that question. The Lord’s feet saved people. They were never used to kill. Cakatsura was the only one to be killed by His feet. So his body must have become pure and his body too must have attained moksha with him. To have the touch of His feet is purifying. The 14th century scholar Sayanacharya said there were only two places untouched by sin — Brahma yagna and the Lord’s feet.