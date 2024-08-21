ADVERTISEMENT

"Greatest threat to humanity": Jagdeep Dhankhar calls on countries to combat climate change

Published - August 21, 2024 04:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Resurging Africa and rising India can give a strong impetus to South-South cooperation. Africa will be at the top of our priorities, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

ANI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the inaugural session of the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on all the countries to collectively focus their efforts on combating climate change which he described as the greatest threat to humanity.

While addressing the inaugural session of the 19th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India Africa Business Conclave on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), Mr. Dhankhar said, " I'm confident that deliberations will... It is critical for all countries to collectively focus their efforts on combating the greatest threat to humanity — climate change."

Also Read: A new chapter in India-Africa ties can be written

He said that the theme of this India-Africa Business conclave, creating one future is deeply embedded in our civilization ethos and amplified in the motto of India's G20 presidency, which stands for "One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

He said, "The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of G20 which was already there during our Presidency in 2023 is a matter of great pride and a very significant geopolitical development, to further provide a voice to Africa in the UN, we also completely stand behind African Union,".

In his address, Mr. Dhankhar said, "Imagine a scenario, resurging Africa and rising India can give a strong impetus to South-South cooperation. Africa will be at the top of our priorities. We look forward to a mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relationship. Our partnership and this partnership, which is structured deeply into history has the potential to be a global change for the better of humanity."

Recalling the India and Africa relations, he said, "The deep-rooted ties between India and Africa fostered by shared histories, common struggles, and mutual aspirations for a just a progressive future, and equitable world order, making this partnership unnatural and stronger forever."

He further added that the past decade, with massive digitization and technological advancements, offers numerous avenues for cooperation and presents opportunities for mutual benefit and shared success.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the event is set to be a landmark moment in the strengthening of India-Africa relations.

