Greater Indian presence in the Suez region welcome: Israeli expert on PM Modi’s Egypt visit

June 24, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

The remarks from Anat Bernstein-Reich came a day before PM Modi is expected to reach Cairo on a two-day visit

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

The presence of India in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) would enhance India’s footprints in the Mediterranean region that will act as a positive influence, said a prominent advocate of India-Israel economic ties. The remarks from Anat Bernstein-Reich, head of the India-Israel Chamber of Commerce came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Cairo on a two-day visit.

“After the Haifa port, India’s presence in the Suez Canal Economic Zone will be a welcome development and help the Mediterranean region. This will allow India maintain a two-pronged approach to our region which can further strengthen India’s economic ties with Mediterranean and the West,” said Ms. Bernstein-Reich.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to land in Cairo on June 24 afternoon and will hold a round table with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly. He will also interact with the Grand Mufti of Egypt and leading Egyptian intellectuals.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al Hakim Mosque and hold delegation-level talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had earlier informed that the head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Waleid Gamal El-Dein was carrying out a promotional tour to India that began last week amidst reports that India was eyeing a cluster in the lucrative economic zone that was being developed along one of the most important commercial waterways in the world.

