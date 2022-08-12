Great response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, says BJP

School students hold the national flags during a flag hoisting ceremony organised as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, in Bikaner on August 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on August 12,2022 claimed that the target of having 20 crore households hoist or display the national flag on independence day will definitely be reached adding that the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has seen an unprecedented response across the country.

Addressing a presser at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that party president J P Nadda will also inaugurate an exhibition in New Delhi on August 13, 2022 to mark the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', which falls on August 14. It will highlight the atrocities people faced during the partition violence, he said. Silent marches will also be taken out in every district on that day, he added. "It will send out the resolve that everyone is together for national unity and integrity," he said.

Referring to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Mr. Singh said the exercise which started from August 9 has reached all corners of the country with MPs and other elected representatives joining it to encourage people to be a part of the initiative. Mr Singh also urged people to take a selfie with the national flag at their homes during the exercise between August 13-15 and post it on the official website for this.

The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.