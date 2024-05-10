ADVERTISEMENT

Grant of interim bail is based on the individual facts of each case, SC notes

Updated - May 10, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

This observation by the court negates any propensity to use the interim bail order in the case of Kejriwal as a judicial precedent; ED had said interim bail to Delhi CM would motivate others to claim similar treatment

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the supporters after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court order in the Arvind Kejriwal case said interim bail is granted on the basis of individual facts of each case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has thus negated any propensity to use the interim bail order in the case of Mr. Kejriwal as a judicial precedent in the future.

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

“Power to grant interim bail is commonly exercised in a number of cases. Interim bail is granted in the facts of each case. This case is not an exception,” the order said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terse three sentences in the order countered arguments by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) that interim bail for the Delhi Chief Minister would be misused by unscrupulous politicians to seek the same relief.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bail to Kejriwal to campaign will end arrests of politicians as elections are year-round phenomenon in India, ED tells Supreme Court

“There are many politicians in judicial custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Their cases were examined by competent courts which upheld their custody. There are also several political leaders in judicial custody throughout the country in non-PMLA offences… If the court extends any interim relief to Mr. Kejriwal, there is no gain saying that all of them would claim similar treatment claiming that politicians are a class of their own,” the ED had contended in its affidavit on May 9.

The Bench noted that the term ‘‘interim bail’ is not defined in the Code of Criminal Procedure. But that has not stopped courts from extending jailed persons this temporary relief under compelling circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Interim’ bail entailing temporary release can be granted under compelling circumstances and grounds, even when regular bail would not be justified,” the apex court said.

A situation of “intolerable grief and suffering” may be one of many reasons to justify the temporary release of an incarcerated person even though regular bail is not warranted, the Supreme Court pointed out.

“Such situations are not difficult to recount, though making a catalogue would be an unnecessary exercise,” the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US