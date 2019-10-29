Watch | Age holds no bar for these grandmothers

Age is just a number and these grandmother prove it. Aajibaichi Shala is a school for grandmothers in Phangane village, Maharashtra. It was started in 2016 on International Women’s Day by Yogendra Bangar when some of the women expressed a wish to read the Marathi book Shiv Charitra on Shivaji Jayanti. It is exclusively for elderly women who did not have the chance to educate themselves when they were younger. The grandmothers come to school with bags and books, and all in saris of a bright pink. They learn how to read and write along with arithmetic. Out of the 35 students, the youngest is 55 and and the oldest 90.

“It is important to educate older people who never got an opportunity to go to school. That’s why started the school. It brings happiness to their lives and makes the village 100% literate,” says Yogendra Bangar, the founder of the school.