Grand Finale of BusinessLine Cerebration 2021 on August 28

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 19:22 IST

Six contestants from regional rounds to compete in virtual quiz contest

One of India's premier corporate quiz championships, BusinessLine Cerebration 2021, is back with its 18th edition in a virtual format. The grand finale will be held on August 28 from 11 a.m. onwards.

The title sponsor for the quiz is Union Bank of India and the event is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine & BSE IPF.

Participants, which included corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants from across the country took part enthusiastically and there was an overwhelming response to the online test conducted as a part of the quiz. Over 6,000 participants stood a chance to win the most coveted intellectual title and take-home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakhs.

Following the regional semi-finals, one top participant each from Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai have now reached the grand finale. Yogesa Metla from Bangalore, Shantanu Sharma from Mumbai, Ayush Awathi from Delhi, Kapinjal Chowdhury from Hyderabad, K.B. Jameer from Kochi and R. Jayakanthan from Chennai will participate in the finale.

To register to watch the live streaming of the Grand Finale from 11 a.m. onwards, visit https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ2021or scan the QR Code