Gram pradhan shot dead, minor dies in Azamgarh; two policemen suspended

LUCKNOW

15 August 2020 00:21 IST

Bongariya Bazar police outpost was vandalised and two police motorcycles were set on fire by a mob

A dalit gram pradhan was shot dead in the Tarwa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on April 14 following which enraged locals allegedly attacked a police outpost.

The Bongariya Bazar police outpost was vandalised by a mob.

Two police motorcycles were set on fire by the mob, which also pelted stones, said SP Azamgarh Triveni Singh. Around five accused have been identified and would be arrested soon, said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The police is also probing on how a minor boy died during the chaos when the mob attacked the police outpost. According to a local resident, a vehicle ran over the boy killing him on the spot, after the mob vandalised the outpost.

Taking cognisance of the incident and the deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate suspension of the Station House Officer and the outpost in-charge late on August 14.

Mr. Adityanath also ordered officials to book the accused under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act while also seizing their property. Action would also taken against the district officials, a government spokesperson said.

An ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead was announced in addition to the financial aid they were due under the SC/ST Act.

Senior police officers in Azamgarh, along with police force from several stations, were on the spot, said Azamgarh Police. Further action is being taken, police said.