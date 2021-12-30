Goyal reviews medical oxygen preparedness

New Delhi

30 December 2021 21:36 IST

Meeting held in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday discussed with senior officials effective ways to ensure adequate medical oxygen availability in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

During the second wave, the demand peaked at nearly 9,000 MT (metric tonnes) as compared to the peak requirement of 3,095 MT during the first wave.

The supply of oxygen for medical purposes was enhanced almost 10 times from 1,000 tonnes per day in December 2019 to 9,600 tonnes per day in May this year.

“Held a review meeting on the medical oxygen preparedness. Deliberated on effective ways to ensure adequate medical oxygen availability for strengthening the fight against pandemic,” Mr. Goyal said in a tweet.

India recorded the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 180 cases, taking the tally of such infections to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Thursday.

The 961 cases have been detected across 22 States and Union Territories so far and 320 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the highest number of 263 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 13,000-mark after around 49 days, taking the tally to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

The toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

In a span of 24 hours, 13,091 infections were reported on November 11.