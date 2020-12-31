Goyal launches upgraded IRCTC website

The improved e-ticketing platform will enhance passenger convenience, he says

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the upgraded website for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which will offer personalised services to users.

“The railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online railway tickets will enhance passenger convenience,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, launching the website.

IRCTC said the website, for the first time, would offer users personalisation linked to the user login. Additionally, booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels had been integrated and could be done directly along with the tickets.

“Predictive entry suggestions using Artificial Intelligence are to be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking,” IRCTC said in a statement.

The website will also offer simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page, which was not easily accessible earlier. “Train search and selection simplified by putting the information on one page to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience,” it said.

In case of waitlisted tickets, its ‘confirmation probability’ will also be displayed.