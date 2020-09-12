Govt’s ‘well planned fight’ against COVID has put India in ‘abyss of GDP reduction’: Rahul

New Delhi

12 September 2020 11:48 IST

The Congress has repeatedly accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its “well planned fight” against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an “abyss” of GDP reduction of 24%, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Advertising

Advertising

The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.

“Modi Govt’s ‘well-planned fight’ against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

But for the government of India and the media “sab changa si (all is well)”, the former Congress chief said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload has gone past 46 lakh, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 % on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.