Govt’s transparency reducing need for filing RTI: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah addressing the 14th annual convention of Central Information Commission at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah addressing the 14th annual convention of Central Information Commission at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, October 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The RTI Act has bridged the gap between the people and the government, and addressed mistrust, the Home Minister says

The government has taken a number of steps to proactively bring information in public domain, thereby reducing the need to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The RTI Act has bridged the gap between the people and the government, and addressed mistrust, he said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Mr. Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said when the law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.

Dashboards for various schemes introduced by the Modi government have enabled even the poorest of beneficiaries to get information about them and their implementation by going online, the home minister said.

He said the government is creating infrastructure to ensure maximum information is put in public domain to reduce the need of filing RTI applications by citizens.

