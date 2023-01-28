ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. working to empower every section of society, give preference to underprivileged: PM Modi

January 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Jaipur

PM Modi is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1,111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, at Bhilwara in Rajasthan, on January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged.

He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1,111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.

"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Mr. Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".

Mr. Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India's journey of thousands of years.

"Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US