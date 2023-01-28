HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. working to empower every section of society, give preference to underprivileged: PM Modi

PM Modi is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1,111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan

January 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, at Bhilwara in Rajasthan, on January 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, at Bhilwara in Rajasthan, on January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged.

He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1,111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.

"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Mr. Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".

Mr. Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India's journey of thousands of years.

"Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Jaipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.