Govt. withdraws security cover of TMC’s Rajib Banerjee

New Delhi

22 December 2021 20:35 IST

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has withdrawn the personal security cover of former Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee who had recently rejoined the Trinamool Congress after a brief stint with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Mr. Banerjee was accorded Z category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal and Y plus category in rest of India just before the West Bengal Assembly elections in April after he had joined the BJP.

A senior government official said that Mr. Banerjee had requested to withdraw the security.

Former BJP member of Parliament Babul Supriyo who joined TMC this year had also written to the MHA to withdraw his personal security cover provided by CRPF. Based on a threat assessment by the concerned agencies, his security was downgraded to Y category.