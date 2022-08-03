Parliament proceedings | Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Screengrab: Sansad TV/PTI

August 03, 2022 17:44 IST

The Data Protection Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has been withdrawn by the government in the Lok Sabha on August 3.

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.

