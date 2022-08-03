India

Parliament proceedings | Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Screengrab: Sansad TV/PTI
PTI New Delhi August 03, 2022 17:44 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:06 IST

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has been withdrawn by the government in the Lok Sabha on August 3.

Also read: Explained | Does data protection Bill have safeguards on privacy?

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.

