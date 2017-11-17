Govt. will uphold freedom of press in all forms: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the role of a free media was a “cornerstone of a vibrant democracy” and its contribution in giving “voice to the voiceless” was commendable, while greeting the press on the occasion of National Press Day.

He underlined his government’s commitment to “upholding the freedom of the press and expression in all forms.”

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister appreciated the media for promoting Swachch Bharat, the government’s outreach on sanitation, as an example of its positive role in public discourse. “A free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. We are committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms. May our media space be used more and more to showcase the skills, strengths and creativity of 125 crore Indians,” he said.

“I appreciate the hardwork of our media, especially the reporters & camerapersons who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news that shapes national as well as global discourse. The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. Over the last three years, the media has added great strength to ‘Swachh Bharat’ and effectively furthered the message of cleanliness,” he said.

He flagged future trends in the media especially the growth of social media and the consumption of news via mobile phones due to changing technology, hoping that these would lead to making media spaces more democratic. “In this day and age we are seeing the rise of social media and news being consumed through mobile phones. I am sure these advancements will further the reach of the media and make the media space even more democratic and participative,” he said.