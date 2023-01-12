HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt will take appropriate decision in March-April on lifting wheat export ban: DGFT chief

India banned wheat exports in May 2022 with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices.

January 12, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - INDORE

PTI
Workers sift wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) | FIle Photo

Workers sift wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) | FIle Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi on Thursday said the government will take an appropriate decision on the demand to lift the ban on wheat exports at the time of crop harvest around March-April.

Before this decision, a review will be done of the gap between the demand and supply of wheat in the country, he said.

The head of the DGFT was in Indore to participate in the Global Investors Summit 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' organised by the M.P. government.

India banned wheat exports in May 2022 with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices.

Asked about the demand for lifting the ban, Mr. Sarangi told PTI, "The wheat crop is harvested in the country generally in March-April. Around that period, the government will take an appropriate decision on this subject. At the time when it will be felt that there is an equilibrium in the demand and supply of wheat, arrangements will be made to allow the export of this food grain," he said on the sidelines of the investors summit.

Mr. Sarangi also said special attention should be paid to promote exports from Madhya Pradesh in the area of textile production as there is a huge availability of cotton as the raw material for this industry in the state.

He also said along with wheat, rice, fruits, vegetables and spices, there is a scope of increasing the export of organic and non-organic chemicals and engineering products from the state.

To a question, Sarangi said the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is currently being run for 14 sectors and could be expanded to some more areas.

Related Topics

food / agriculture / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.