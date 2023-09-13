HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants

September 13, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. Representational file image.

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on September 13.

The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.

"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Mr. Gadkari said at an event here.

Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

Related Topics

road transport / transport accident / road accident / automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.