Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

March 08, 2022 10:49 IST

On Women’s Day, the Prime Minister “saluted the Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and said his government will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

Also read: India Post showcases women empowerment, tech transition at Republic Day parade

Advertising

Advertising

"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields... From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he tweeted.

Mr. Modi will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch in the evening to highlight the contributions of women saints to the society.