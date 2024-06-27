ADVERTISEMENT

Govt will investigate recent paper leaks, guilty will be punished: President Murmu

Updated - June 27, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu vows to investigate paper leaks, ensure justice, and create opportunities for youth in India

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament session, June 27, 2024 updates

Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the President said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.

As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some Opposition members were heard shouting “NEET”.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBI questions Jharkhand school principal and bank officials in NEET case

“If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak,” she said.

There were incidents of paper leaks in some States earlier as well, the President said, stressing that there is need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level.

CBI takes over five cases related to NEET-UG

The President added that Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks.

She added that the government is working to bring reforms in the examination process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US