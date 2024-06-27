GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt will investigate recent paper leaks, guilty will be punished: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu vows to investigate paper leaks, ensure justice, and create opportunities for youth in India

Updated - June 27, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Parliament session, June 27, 2024 updates

Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the President said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.

As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some Opposition members were heard shouting “NEET”.

CBI questions Jharkhand school principal and bank officials in NEET case

“If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations,” she said.

“The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak,” she said.

There were incidents of paper leaks in some States earlier as well, the President said, stressing that there is need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level.

CBI takes over five cases related to NEET-UG

The President added that Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks.

She added that the government is working to bring reforms in the examination process.

