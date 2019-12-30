National

Govt. will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei.

“We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Mr. Prasad said at an event here.

“5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G,” he added.

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials.

