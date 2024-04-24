ADVERTISEMENT

Govt will continue to work to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions: PM Modi

April 24, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi greets on Panchayati Raj Day, vows to empower local bodies for rural transformation and better quality of life

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April greeted people on the Panchayati Raj Day, asserting that his government will continue to work to strengthen local body institutions.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj observes April 24 as National Panchayati Raj Day, marking the enactment of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which came into force on this day in 1993 and paved the way for empowering of local bodies.

PM Modi said on X, “On Panchayati Raj Day, greetings to all those working at grassroots to transform rural India and ensure a better quality of life for the people. Our Government will continue to work to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and give wings to people’s dreams.”

