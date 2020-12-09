Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

09 December 2020 15:23 IST

Mr. Gandhi’s tweet came after Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s comment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reform equals theft.

“Under Mr. Modi, reform equals theft. That’s why they need to get rid of democracy,” Mr. Gandhi said, using the hashtag “TooMuchDemocracy”.

Mr. Kant had said.

“Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done,” Mr. Kant had said.