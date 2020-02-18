Govt. trying to hide poverty behind wall after concealing data on economy: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of hiding data, including that of the “lowest” consumption levels in 40 years, and asked it to make it public in order to find solutions to problems plaguing the economy.

The Opposition party took a jibe at the “Gujarat model” of development, accusing the BJP government in the State of trying to “hide poverty” by constructing a wall in Ahmedabad ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit there later this month.

“We live in times where: GDP is measured in tons, Citizen rights in volts, Nationalism in decibels, Poverty in height and length of the wall. This is BJP’s ‘New India’!” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the BJP government’s favourite game has become playing “hide-and-seek” as it is concealing data pertaining to GDP numbers, inflation, unemployment and “now lowest ever consumption”.

“The BJP government’s favourite game is hide and seek. Hide farmer suicide statistics. Hide unemployment figures. Hide the truth of demonetisation. Hide real GDP figures. Hide poverty behind the wall. And now, hide the lowest consumption in 40 years,” he said, adding that the government has “launched a war” against all sections of society including women, students and farmers.

Mr. Vallabh said that 16 out of the 23 sectors in manufacturing are in dire straits, but the government continues to be in denial.

“We ask the government to not hide the data and that it should be made public so that it can be discussed as India is capable of battling all odds,” he said.

“Those talking about the Gujarat model are now building walls to hide the poverty there. If a disease is to be treated, you have to accept that it is there in the first place. But, the BJP does not accept its failures,” he said while taking a dig at the BJP government over reports of the construction of a wall in Ahmedabad to allegedly hide a slum in the city.

The Congress leader said the country has had the lowest growth in the last nine years and this will reduce savings as well, because inflation is 7.95%.

“The BJP’s favourite rating agency, Moody’s, has also projected India’s growth estimate for 2020 to be at 5.4%, against the government’s claim of showing 6 to 6.5% growth in the year,” he said.

Mr. Vallabh said poverty increases when consumption is low and claimed that the United Nations Development Programme data for 2005-2015 shows that during this period, the highest eradication of poverty (271 million people) has taken place in the country and the credit for this goes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.