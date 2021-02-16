Govt. to set up Digital Intelligence Unit to deal with telecom frauds

NEW DELHI:

This was announced after a high-level meeting held to discuss ways to make digital transactions more secure and reliable.

Amid rising instances of financial frauds and unsolicited messages, the Telecom Ministry on Monday said it would set up a nodal agency, ‘Digital Intelligence Unit’ (DIU), for speedy investigation and resolution of such cases.

This was announced after a high-level meeting, chaired by Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, held to discuss ways to make digital transactions more secure and reliable.

“The main function of DIU will be to coordinate with various LEAs [law enforcement agencies], financial institutions and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources. At License Service Area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection system will also be created,” an official release said.

The system would help make digital financial transactions, primarily through mobile, more secure and reliable, the government said.

During the meeting, Mr. Prasad also directed the officials to take strict action against erring telemarketers and individuals involved in harassment of telecom subscribers by the way of unsolicited commercial messages or calls. “The Minister directed officials to conduct a meeting with telecom service providers and tele-marketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure the compliance of laid down rules and procedures in this regard,” the release said.

Additionally, the government said clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to curb financial frauds. It was also decided that for effective handling of Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) and also the financial frauds being done through misuse of telecom resources, a web/mobile application and SMS-based system would be developed for a redressal mechanism. “This will enable telecom subscribers to lodge their complaints related to matters involving UCC,” the government added.