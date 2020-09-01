Govt. to release SOP for Metro operations

Services are set to resume on Sept. 7

Detailed guidelines for resuming operations of Metro trains from September 7 would be announced on Wednesday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held a meeting with managing directors of Metro companies on Tuesday to discuss the draft standard operating procedure (SOP) circulated to them earlier, Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain said. Under the Unlock 4 guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry last week, Metro services are allowed to restart in a phased manner.

“The suggestions [of Metro MDs] were considered in the meeting and accordingly SOP is being finalised,” Mr. Jain said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri would be announcing the guidelines, he said.

The draft guidelines prepared by the Ministry were general in nature, including social distancing, restrictions on the number of passengers, maintaining hygiene and wearing masks, according to sources. The guidelines will be finalised in coordination with the Home Ministry, an official said.