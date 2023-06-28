Govt to release critical minerals list on June 28

June 28, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - New Delhi

The government on Wednesday will release a list of 'critical minerals of India' for the first time, an official statement said.

The list will be released by Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, it said.

"The Ministry of Mines is all set to unveil for the first time the list of critical Minerals for India to ensure reduced import dependencies, enhance supply chain resilience and support the country's net zero objectives," the coal ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The release of the 'critical minerals list' will mark a milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance and security in the domain of mineral resources. This list is designed to identify and prioritize minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport and defence.

The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning and investment decisions in the mining sector.

