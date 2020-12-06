Govt. to promote AYUSH exports

Citing the rise in exports of Ayurveda-related products since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to set up an export promotion council for AYUSH products.

The Ministries of Finance, Commerce and Industry, and AYUSH will work together to facilitate more exports of such products, by standardising their HS (Harmonised System) codes used for global trade.

The decision to set up an Export Promotion Council to boost AYUSH exports was taken at a joint review meeting of the sector by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr. Naik said there was a growing global interest in AYUSH-based solutions for disease resistance and treatment amid the pandemic and players in the sector needed to upscale quickly in order to meet overseas and domestic demand.

The recent spurt in exports of AYUSH products was a direct reflection of their growing popularity in many countries, Mr. Goyal said, urging the industry to spruce up their quality standards and cost-competitiveness. The Bureau of Indian Standards will be roped in to help develop international standards for AYUSH products and services.