Govt. to promote Ayurveda, yoga at anganwadis to curb malnutrition

The government on Sunday said it would promote Ayurveda and yoga at anganwadi centres to curb malnutrition levels. The Women and Child Development Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the AYUSH Ministry to deliver services under the National Nutrition Mission.
At a teleconference held to sign the agreement, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani spoke of setting up nutrigardens in each anganwadi, while there will be medical gardens established at selected anganwadis. Women and children will learn yoga at various anganwadis or day care centres across the country. She said that “science and Ayurveda together will help in achieving optimum nutritional standards among the target groups,” according to a statement issued by her Ministry.
The move will also include preparation of “nutritious recipes based on regional and climatic preferences, principles and practices under AYUSH systems.”
Pilot programme
The government will be conducting a pilot at 1,000 of the total 4 lakh anganwadis in the beginning.
In a note, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said AYUSH practitioners would prescribe treatment and suggestions to anganwadi beneficiaries on Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day.
These practitioners will be focusing on treatment of anaemia and diarrhoea as well as addressing breastfeeding challenges and ensuring optimal nutrition during pregnancy and lactation. They will also collaborate with community health workers to identify and manage acute malnourished children.
