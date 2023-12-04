ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to look into legal issues affecting construction around protected monuments: Union Minister

December 04, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The government has decided to examine the legal issues affecting construction-related activities around protected monuments and sites, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy told Parliament on December 4 (Monday).

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Reddy said the amendment of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 is under the government's consideration.

"The government has taken a decision to examine the legal issues affecting construction-related activities around protected monuments and sites in order to allow for infrastructure while at the same time, preserving the rich heritage of the country," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was responding to a question on whether the government is considering or revising the rules governing construction around all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US